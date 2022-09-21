LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
Nearby Stonestreet Elementary was also put on heightened security as a precaution.
Stuart's principal Darren Dawson sent a letter home with students that said, "We want to thank the student who told us about the possible weapon for following our ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our school community."
Here is a copy of the letter:
September 21, 2022
Dear Stuart Academy Families:
The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. I’m writing to make sure you have accurate information about a situation at our school today.
This afternoon, we received a report that a student had a gun at school. We immediately called the JCPS Police Department and LMPD and increased our security level. No weapon was found.
At Stuart Academy, we empower students to be leaders both in school and the community. We want to thank the student who told us about the possible weapon for following our ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our school community.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8334.
Thank you for helping us maintain a safe and welcoming school for all students and staff.
Sincerely,
Darren Dawson
Principal, Stuart Academy
