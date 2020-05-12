LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools will hold graduation this summer.
Graduation ceremonies will be held for both Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School on July 18.
New Albany Floyd County Schools looked at the virtual option but wanted to do something closer to the traditional experience for students. School officials want students to get the opportunity to hear their name called.
The superintendent said the district will make adjustments and decisions as the date gets closer since no one knows what guidelines will be in place in July.
