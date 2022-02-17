LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two people are in custody Thursday after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were shot at from a stolen vehicle.
According to court documents, police arrested Lanadia Burks and Donerick Peavy, both 19, late Wednesday night, not long after a police chase that ended after the suspects crashed after being chased across the city.
It started around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in west Louisville, in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. Officers noticed a Ford Escape that was reported stolen that police had been following earlier in the day before it got away from them.
Second Division Commander Brian Kuriger said officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle earlier in the evening but decided to end the pursuit. As police were following the stolen Ford Escape for a second time, Kuriger said an individual inside the car "brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots towards the officers."
According to the arrest report, the shots were fired from the driver's side of the vehicle near 42nd Street and Parker Avenue. Officers did not return fire, and no officers were hurt.
The chase continued for about 20 minutes before the suspects crashed into another vehicle near 38th Street and River Park Drive, slightly injuring one person inside. Police said the stolen vehicle also crashed into a fence and a house, causing substantial damage.
No serious injuries were reported.
Police arrested four people at the scene, and three were treated for minor injuries. Two of the four have not yet been identified.
Peavey was driving the stolen vehicle, police said. He is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
Burks is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
The status of the other two suspects is unclear at this time.
