LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Louisville's Highlands Douglass neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to a news release from the Louisville Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire on Douglass Boulevard, near Bardstown Road, just after 3 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a two-story building with heavy fire coming from the edges of the roof and the rear of the building. It took 38 firefighters more than 2 hours and 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Two people were inside the building and were able to escape. One of them fell in the process and injured his or her arm. Both of them were transported to UofL Hospital via EMS. There is no information on their conditions.
The agency says working smoke detectors were found inside the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
