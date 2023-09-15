The scene of a Sept. 15, 2023 apartment fire on Douglass Boulevard, near Bardstown Road. It took 38 firefighters more than 2 hours and 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Two people were inside the building and were able to escape. One of them fell in the process and injured his or her arm. Both of them were transported to UofL Hospital via EMS. (Image source: Louisville Fire Department)