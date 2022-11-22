LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in downtown Louisville ended with a car on the doorstep of the Jefferson County Judicial Center.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 7th and Liberty streets around 5 p.m.
Two passenger vehicles had crashed. The two drivers of the vehicles were taken to University Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Ellis said.
An LG&E utility pole was damaged as a result of the crash. LMPD has not determined the cause of the crash.
There was no damage to the Judicial Center.
