LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings within an hour of each other in Louisville on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a male was shot in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace, just off National Turnpike. He was taken to St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means, arriving there at 1:15 a.m. Smiley said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD's Third Division detectives are handling the investigation after the shooting Yorktown Terrace.
Less than an hour later, police responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road in Newburg.
Smiley said a group of men had been in a parking lot when one man drew a weapon and shot another man. Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene while the other men, including the victim, ran inside the business to call police.
The man shot was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect
Anyone with information on either of these shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.