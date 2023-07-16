Two brothers died after a boating accident on Lake Cumberland, reported by LEX18.
The crash between a jet ski and boat happened on Friday. Pulaski County Coroner said a 14-year-old and 18-year-old both died in the crash that occurred south of the Woodson Bend boat ramp.
The brothers who lived in Villa Hills in Kenton County were riding a jet ski when the crash happened. Their names haven't been released yet.
Sgt. Wayne Wilson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said to FOX56 its one of the worst accidents he has ever seen.
"It's very tragic whether you lose a young person, or an old person is a human life and they're all precious," said Wilson. "But it is difficult for the officers working the scene and those involved."