ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers died in a crash Sunday night in Orange County, Indiana.
Around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, police responded to a crash on County Road 500 North, between Paoli and Orleans. According to Indiana State Police, the driver of a 2006 Pontiac lost control of the car causing it to flip multiple times before landing on its roof in a field. Four teenagers were inside the car, and two of them — 15-year-old Kyndell Bailey, of Orleans, and 16-year-old Jocelyn Phillips, of Paoli — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two — 18-year-old Keeghan Jones and 15-year-old Trandon Blevins, both of Paoli — were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
The crash is being investigated by ISP.
