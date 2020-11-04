LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were shot Wednesday night in southwest Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two 17-year-olds were found shot around 8:45 p.m. on Kramers Lane just off Cane Run Road.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital, and they're expected to survive, according to Mitchell.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the shootings, but Mitchell said they have no suspects right now.
