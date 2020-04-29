HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another is hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a train outside of Elizabethtown on Tuesday night.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in Rineyville.
Lt. Ronnie Crim said for an unknown reason, the 2005 Honda Civic didn't stop at a railroad crossing on Kraft Road and was hit by an oncoming train. The driver and passenger, both 19-year-olds, were flown to U of L Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.
One of the men, 19-year-old Hunter Serna, was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. at U of L Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The condition of the other man, who has not been identified, is not known.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Railroad authorities have also been notified.
