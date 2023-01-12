LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central Kentucky was pounded by severe weather Thursday, bringing downpours, lightning and tornadoes.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Boyle County near Danville, with wind speeds about 90 mph. The NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado in Mercer County, a storm cell that knocked out power to many residents, according to LEX18.
And within hours of the tornado touching down, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Mercer County, centered near Burgin, shook the area, according to the United States Geological Survey
No damage from the earthquake has been reported.
