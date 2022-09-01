LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released.
They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department.
"The two subjects identified were cooperative and not charged with anything," Cooper said.
Louisville Metro Arson originally said in a news release earlier this month that investigators were trying to identify the two women seen in images provided by the agency. Investigators believes the women "may have information pertinent to the investigation."
After they were cleared by investigators of any wrongdoing, WDRB removed their images from this story.
The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at the store on 3rd Street Road, just west of New Cut Road.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 502-574-3721 or the anonymous Louisville Metro Police tip line at 574-LMPD.
