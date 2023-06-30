LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Louisville warehouse earlier this week.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Dine Company warehouse on Fitzgerald Road near Shively.
The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputy Fire Chief Joey Bowman said two workers were repairing a commercial gas oven when the incident occurred.
They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Bowman. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Bowman said the incident is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Arson Unit.
This story may be updated.
