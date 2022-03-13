LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years ago Sunday, a Louisville Metro Police raid left Breonna Taylor dead. Her death sparked protests and calls for racial justice in the city and across the country.
The foundation created in her honor organized a gathering at Jefferson Square Park on Sunday. People gathered not just to remember Taylor, but to also remember the change she inspired.
“Our queen, our glue to the family is gone," said Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt.
That loss is ever-present for Taylor’s family.
“Breonna did not deserve to die the way she did," Austin said to the crowd gathered at Jefferson Square Park. "She was truly a queen y’all, and there was not one bad bone in her body.”
Many speakers at Jefferson Square Park took time to express the grief they still feel.
“I'm somber today. I'm thinking about Breonna, I'm thinking about Miss Tamika Palmer, I'm thinking of the trauma that not only came out of the immediate family ... but the trauma that all of us have experienced in the movement," said activist Sean Ali Waddell.
But Taylor was also celebrated with a balloon release, march, musical performances and several speakers.
Two years after her death, people reflected on how much change and activism Taylor has been responsible for.
“Breonna Taylor is me," said Je'Coiya Moore, of Louisville. "We talk about her so much I feel like she was my sister, I feel like she was my cousin ... so she is my life ... as a Black woman in Louisville there is no difference between she and me.”
“There was a tweet she posted, and she said she was going to change the world," said Rep. Keturah Herron. "And as we mourn, and we're angry, and we're upset ... I thank Breonna Taylor for changing my life.”
Taylor’s family hopes changes inspired by her will continue, along with the support they continue to receive.
“Sometimes we are just blown back by the love Breonna has received," Austin said. “We need to continue to stand together as a family. We know it’s rough, we know everybody is grieving, but at the end of the day all we got is each other.”
