LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two YMCA branches are closing permanently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Middletown and Bullitt County branches will not reopen, because it is no longer financially feasible to keep them running, according to the organization. In a letter to its members, the YMCA said its Middletown location with its small facility and small staff make it difficult to maintain required cleaning and sanitation schedules.
Members at both locations have been notified.
The YMCA is currently working with leaders in Bullitt County to see how it can still help that community.
