LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars will be coming to the University of Louisville's Digital Transformation Center which provides cybersecurity training.
Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell helped secure the funding in the recently passed omnibus bill.
"It's an honor to return to my alma mater and announce that NSA's cybersecurity workforce training initiative, which has made landmark investments in educational programming at UofL, will once again receive robust resources from this fiscal year's government funding bill," McConnell said, in a statement.
"UofL is at the center of the growing cybersecurity field, benefitting the Commonwealth's economy and our country's national security. I look forward to more students taking part in this program and entering the workforce with the skillset needed to succeed in the 21st century."
The university has received almost $7 million since 2020 to fund the center. The next round of funding will provide scholarships, hire more trainers, and continue to build out the training platform.
"A strong cybersecurity workforce is the most important way that we get there -- that we get to the protections we need to secure businesses, to secure critical infrastructure like energy systems, water systems, all across the commonwealth, all across the nation," said Dr. Kevin Gardner, UofL's executive vice president for research and development.
The omnibus bill will also send $35 million to Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center, $43 million to the American Printing House for the Blind, and millions to UofL's biocontainment lab for Fort Knox.
