LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man died in a moped crash on Taylor Boulevard last Saturday.
Christopher Heller Jr. was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday. Heller died in a crash Saturday evening in the 3800 block of Taylor Boulevard near Interstate 264.
Louisville Metro Police said a moped driven by Heller was traveling southbound on Taylor Boulevard as a vehicle was in the process of turning left from northbound Taylor to get onto I-264. The moped then crashed with the vehicle.
Heller was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said no one else was injured in the crash.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.