LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue.
Police said that's where officers found a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 20-year-old Paul Rowan who had been shot. He died at the scene.
LMPD is not looking for suspects at this time. There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been charged.
