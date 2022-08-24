FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A leaked draft of the bill that's on the table when lawmakers convene for special session in Frankfort earmarks at least $200 million for flood relief in eastern Kentucky.
The draft of the bill shows the money coming from the general fund budget reserves going into the new EKSAFE, Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, Fund.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The special session begins Wednesday afternoon and is expected to last three days. Lawmakers and Beshear's administration have been discussing assistance options ever since floodwaters engulfed parts of the state’s Appalachian region late last month.
Historic flooding inundated parts of eastern Kentucky in late July. Surging floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster caused at least 39 deaths, while thousands of families “lost everything,” the governor said.
“The General Assembly is prepared to provide aid to schools, cities, counties and other local government agencies as we repair what we can and rebuild what our communities need,” Senate President Robert Stivers said in a news release.
State funds will provide financial support while recipients await reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release from Senate leadership said. Any state funds made available must qualify for reimbursement from FEMA, the release said.
House Speaker David Osborne said that after weeks of “rescue and recovery” in the flood-devastated region, it's “time to move forward and begin rebuilding.”
Beshear has spotlighted FEMA's response in the stricken region. Last week, the governor pointed to signs of progress as the federal agency responds to requests for assistance, but stressed it was “still not enough” as people try to recover from the disaster.
The governor acknowledged that even "more is needed,” resulting in the special legislative session.
It comes as the state's Budget Reserve Trust Fund has continued to grow, surging well past $2 billion after historic surpluses were stockpiled over the past two fiscal years.
It's the second time within a year that Kentucky lawmakers have taken up emergency relief stemming from weather disasters. Earlier this year, the legislature passed a $200 million package for portions of western Kentucky devastated by tornadoes last December.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said it's likely the final numbers of the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky will exceed the amount dedicated for Western Kentucky based on the landscape destruction.
Lawmakers were able to deal with western Kentucky tornado assistance during their regular session in 2022, since the tornadoes hit just weeks before the session began.
This time, lawmakers couldn't wait for the regular 2023 session — still more than four months away — to begin funneling state aid to eastern Kentucky.
Lawmakers are expected to take up the issue of flood relief again during next year's regular session, when they'll have a better understanding of the disaster’s long-term ramifications.
This story will be updated.
