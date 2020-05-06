LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The annual festival was scheduled for Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6. The event is expected to return in 2021.
"We feel it is in the best interest of the public to forgo the event for this year," organizers said. "It is our sincere hope that all of our festival attendees and blue fans stay well during the crisis.
The festival's organizers said information on future events will be posted on the Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival Facebook page.
Other local music festivals including Forecastle, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond have also been canceled amid the pandemic.
