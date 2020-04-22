LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Indiana's signature racing events has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the 2020 Madison Regatta will not be held this year. Originally scheduled for July 2-4, the annual event in Madison, Indiana, is one of the largest hydroplane races in the U.S. But on Wednesday, Regatta President Matt True and the Board of Directors voted to "postpone" this year's races until next year. The third annual Roostertail Music Festival is also canceled.
Next year's races and music festival will be held on July 1-4, 2021.
"Event organizers are all being faced with the same questions and unknowns as we are," True said in a statement. "Being on the ISFA has allowed me to expand my knowledge of other events around the state, and what we are facing. Making this announcement to postpone the 70th anniversary of the Regatta raises feelings of disappointment and frustration, but it's all about safety first. We truly have to put our energy into 2021 planning, and we have the best team to do so."
"I am very saddened to hear of the cancellation of the 2020 Madison Gold Cup Regatta," Miss Madison boat driver Jimmy Shane said in a statement. "In these uncertain times it is disappointing to hear the news, but very understandable with our current environment. There are larger issues at stake around us and the safety of our loved ones is the most important."
Race and music fans who purchased 2020 tickets can expect an email indicating ticket transfer over to the 2021 event dates, July 1-4, according to the news release. More information will be available in coming weeks.
