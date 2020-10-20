ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Elizabethtown homes will be open for the public to tour as part of the 2020 Parade of Homes.
The Lincoln Trail Home Builders Association (LTHBA) puts on the event every year to give people the opportunity to check out the latest building trends, technology and home design. This year, there are five homes to tour in five different areas of Elizaebethtown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The homes are products of four local, registered builders.
There are a few changes this year because of the coronavirus. The tours are still in-person, but masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. There will be temperature checks and waivers to sign at the ticket location. And after the tours are done Sunday, the homes will be professionally sanitized before the homeowners return.
Before visiting the first home, you need to visit the LTHBA tent at the Summit Creek development, near Patriot Parkway and Rineyville Road, to purchase a ticket. Click here for ticket prices, dates, and times of the tours.
Elizabethtown is in the middle of a housing boom, and new homes are a hot commodity in the city. Will Harris owns Will Harris Homes, and one of his houses will be the second stop on the tour.
“This is one that we’re really proud of, one of the finest homes we’ve ever built actually," Harris said. "When you’re watching the HGTV’s of the world, this is what you’re seeing when it comes to finishings and quality."
The 2020 Parade of Homes is a good opportunity to scout out the newest trends and connect with local builders.
“There’s some newer technology and building applications that we want to make sure people are familiar with," Harris said. "And when they leave here, we want them to be smarter consumers and home buyers."
Harris said many of the new homes he’s building are being purchased by families tied to Fort Knox, long-time Elizabethtown locals and now people moving out of Louisville.
“We couldn’t ask for a better market in terms of demand," he said. "The problem we’re facing right now as homebuilders is the fact that getting materials is very difficult and the price of materials.
“The National Association of Home Builders is saying that timber has reached that peak price and should start creeping back down."
Harris hopes that by the beginning of January, more materials will be available for companies to keep building homes to meet that high consumer demand.
