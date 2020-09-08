LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, the St. James Court Art Show is going virtual.
While the art show may not look the same this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are promising to showcase all of the great work for sale.
All 600 artists from the 2020 show are invited to participate in the "SJCAS@Home." All of their work will be posted online.
You will also be able to check out the artists' photos, watch videos, visit virtual booths and live chat with artists.
The art show will go live online on Oct. 2 and run through the entire month of October.
For more than 60 years, the show has been held at St. James Court in Old Louisville during the first full weekend in October since it was founded in 1957.
