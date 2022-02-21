LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has new royalty. The Kentucky Derby Festival announced its 2022 Royal Court on Monday.
Five young women were chosen as princesses to act as ambassadors, as they attend more than 70 events this spring.
The members of this year’s court are Nancy Ngo, Molly Sullivan, Haven Wolfe, Sarah Rhodes and Jimi Porter. They were selected from more than 80 applicants.
Candidates for the Princess Program must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and are selected by a panel of three out-of-state judges based on knowledge of the Derby Festival, poise, intelligence, personality and campus and community involvement.
The KDF Royal court is coordinated by The Fillies, Inc., a volunteer group. The Festival queen will be chosen by the spin of a wheel at the annual Fillies' Ball on April 9 at The Galt House. Each woman will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
More about the KDF Royal Court: (info provided by Kentucky Derby Festival)
Nancy Ngo, 23, of Louisville: She is a 2nd-year graduate student at the University of Louisville studying Public Health with a concentration in Health Policy. She is the current Director of Professional Development in the Graduate Student Council, a Trustee's Scholar, and has earned Departmental Honors in the Psychology Department for successful defense of her thesis.
Jimi Porter, 21, of Louisville: She is a senior at the University of Louisville majoring in both Computer Information Systems and Marketing. She is a Woodford R. Porter Scholar, a dedicated student worker to the Admissions Office, President's Office, and Campus Housing Department at UofL, and is heavily involved in extracurriculars such as being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
Sarah Rhodes, 20, of Louisville: She is a Junior at Northern Kentucky University majoring in Nursing. She is a recipient of several academic scholarships and a peer ambassador to end college campus violence. She also participates in theatre productions at her college and has played the harp for seven years.
Molly Sullivan, 22, of Campbellsville, Ky.: She is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in agricultural economics, marketing, and management. She is a Delta Gamma, the Director of Public Relations for the University of Kentucky's Student Philanthropy Board, and is the founder of her own organization, Sunshine!
Haven Wolfe, 20, of Butler, Ky.: She is a sophomore at Northern Kentucky University with a triple major in Communication Studies, Journalism and Electronic Media and Broadcasting. She is a David and Ruth Iler Scholar, a College of Informatics Ambassador, and an advocate for Ronald McDonald House Charities all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Two alternates were also chosen -- Lauren Carter, of Lexington, a Junior at the University of Kentucky Lewis Honors College, was chosen as the first alternate. Olivia Andrews of New Albany, Ind., a Senior at the University of Louisville was chosen as the second alternate. They will become Princesses if one of the other women is unable to serve.
The first Derby Festival Princess was crowned in 1957, the second year of the Festival. Previous Princesses have included former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins and the late Gail Gorski, the first female pilot ever hired by United Airlines.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.