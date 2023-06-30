LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Miss Indiana from 2022 reflected on her time with the crown.
Elizabeth Hallal won the competition following a singing performance.
The Floyd Central High School graduate also won the talent award at Miss America, and the Miss Vocalist award.
She stopped by WDRB Mornings on Friday to explain why her time with the crown was so special. She said got the chance to meet a lot of people during her travels, and she did what she could to make the Hoosier state a better place.
"I was fighting to make the arts more accessible in our communities and in our schools," she said. "So I spent my year as a spokesperson, not only for the Miss Indiana and Miss America organizations, but also for my personal platform, the Triple A Project, which stands for Accessibility to the Arts for All."
Hallal said she got to keep a crown and sash from her time on stage.
