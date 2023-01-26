LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than 100 days until the first Saturday in May, it's time to get ready for Kentucky Derby activities.
Tickets for all 2023 Festival events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival's press office.
"We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year," Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, said in a news release. "Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!"
Here's a list of this year's planned events:
- Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on Thursday, March 16
- Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show on Thursday, March 30
- Republic Bank Bourbonville on Thursday, April 13
- The Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday, April 15
- They’re Off! Luncheon Presented by BAE Systems, Fifth Third Bank and Heartland on Friday, April 21
- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and Kentucky Proud on Saturday, April 22
- Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Sunday, April 30
- Chicken Salad Chick WineFest on Tuesday, May 2
- Shepherd Insurance Great Steamboat Race on Wednesday, May 3
- Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs on Thursday, May 4
Tickets can be purchased online.
