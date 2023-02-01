LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of millions of dollars in federal funds are heading to Louisville to improve roads and make travel safer overall.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced grants of more than $21 million for the Louisville Metro area to reconfigure dangerous corridors along these 10 streets:
- Zorn Avenue
- River Road
- East Oak Street
- West Oak Street
- South 22nd Street (US 31W)
- Wilson Avenue
- Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
- Crums Lane (KY 2049)
- Berry Boulevard (US 60A)
- Southern Parkway
These grants come after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021, and are expected to remain high for 2022.
The grants nationwide will total $5 billion over five years.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that the grants supplement the department's vision of no one dying while traveling. The grants allow for improvements to roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and making walkways more pedestrian-friendly and improving ADA accessibility.
According to a news release, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wrote directly to Buttigieg to advocate for Louisville's grant application. The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which established the grant program.
"The bipartisan infrastructure law I supported promises to help cities around the country reduce traffic deaths and I’m glad it’s already deploying resources to Louisville to help our community," McConnell said in a news release.
Fourteen other towns and cities across Kentucky qualified for the grants, which total more than $24.7 million for Kentucky.
Mayor Craig Greenberg is also scheduled to make a major transportation grant Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 at Metro Hall. In a statement, Greenberg called the funding a "game changer."
"It will no doubt save lives and prevent serious injuries and that’s one of the best investments we can ever make,” said Greenberg. "Public safety takes different forms and with this funding families will be able to drive, bike and walk more securely in neighborhoods across Louisville."
