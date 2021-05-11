LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who was hospitalized after he drove his vehicle into the path of an oncoming train Monday evening has died.
It happened at a crossing near the Jackson-Scott County line around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said 21-year-old Dawson Vest of Austin drove across the crossing, right into the path of the train.
Railroad crossing signs are posted at the crossing, but there is no stop sign.
The car rolled after it was hit, and Dawson was thrown from it. He was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville but died from his injuries around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
