LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of being closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville will reopen, and 21c's CEO has decided to step down.
The Louisville hotel, known for its contemporary art, opened in 2006, bringing a new kind of experience to the city. But now, CEO Craig Greenberg is making a change.
"Over the past 15 years, it's been the greatest personal and professional journey to be part of the birth and growth of 21c. I just felt now personally was the right time to move onto my next adventures," Greenberg said. “Nineteen years ago, I received my first e-mail from Steve Wilson on his idea that would eventually become 21c Museum Hotels."
Sarah Robbins, one of the founding partners, will become the new CEO. She will oversee 21c's corporate headquarters, nine properties and new development projects under the 21c brand.
"Because of everything that's happening in the world today, providing safety and well-being, not only for our team but for our guests that we are welcoming back soon — as soon as Wednesday — that's really become our primary focus," Robbins said. "So we want to make sure people feel comfortable in every sense of the word and safe in every sense of the word. Safe also means being taken care of."
The brand continues to grow with 21c Museum Hotel Chicago opening earlier this year and locations in St. Louis and Des Moines slated to open in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
"It's been a very difficult time for all of us," Wilson said. "I think someone said it's been 100 days. 21C was boarded up. Today, we're ready for business."
Robbins officially takes over in mid-July.
“We’ve achieved remarkable success over the past few years, and all of us at 21c are excited at the growth and opportunities ahead," she said. "We believe strongly in our ability to make an even bigger impact in the lives of the people and communities that we serve."
