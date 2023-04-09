LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Louisville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Valley Station on April 6.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash happened on Dixie Highway just south of Stonestreet Road around 12:20 a.m. Cooper Stewart was driving north on Dixie Highway, lost control and left the roadway and hit a fire hydrant before colliding with a utility pole.
Stewart, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken by an ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from blunt force trauma.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.