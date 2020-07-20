LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Kentucky man was killed in a rollover crash in Washington County when he was thrown from his pickup truck.
Samuel Clarkson was driving north in a pickup truck on state Route 55 near Airport Lane in Springfield at about 8 p.m. Saturday when he lost control, according to Kentucky State Police Post.
Clarkson's vehicle dropped off the right shoulder, struck a rock wall and flipped twice, KSP said.
Police say Clarkson was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.
