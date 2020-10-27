LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting near the Parkwood neighborhood Monday afternoon has died.
According to Scott Russ, chief deputy of investigation at the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Tyler Lanham died at University Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from multiple gunshot wounds."
According to police, LMPD officers from the Third Division officers were called to the 7700 block of Brookview Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, on the report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. That's where they found Lanham "suffering from gunshot wounds."
According to a news release from the coroner's office, Lanham lived near the shooting scene.
The investigation continues as police search for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.