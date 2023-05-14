LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died and four others are injured after an exchange of gunfire near a downtown Louisville restaurant Saturday night.
Sunday morning the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Demontae Marshall.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said First Division officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of South 4th Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. That's near the Sicilian Pizza and Pasta.
When officers arrived, they said a group of people were involved in an altercation inside a business, which later spilled outside, there was an exchange of gunfire and five people, three men and two women, were shot.
One of the people shot was found nearby at Third and Chestnut, the other four were still at the scene.
All of the victims were taken to University Hospital where Marshall later died. One other man is considered to be in critical condition. The remaining three have non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
