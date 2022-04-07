LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man who died after a shooting in the PRP neighborhood late Wednesday night has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim, Adrian J. Sickles Jr., died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:30 p.m. That's near E. Rockford Lane and Dixie Highway.
Mitchell said that's where officers found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips online here or call (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.