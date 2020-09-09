LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Robert Henderson was found by Louisville Metro Police officers near South 35th Street and River Park Drive with gunshot wounds. He and another victim were taken to University Hospital, where Henderson died.
The other man remains in critical condition.
No one has been arrested in the case. If you have any information that could help officers, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
