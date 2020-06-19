LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man from New Castle, Kentucky is facing several charges after police say he crashed into two houses while driving under the influence.
According to a news release, on June 17, the Kentucky State Police received several 911 calls about a reckless driver in a blue Jeep in Henry County. Callers told dispatchers the Jeep veered off the road several times. A witness also flagged down a state trooper and reported the erratic driving.
That state trooper found the vehicle in a heavily congested area on South Property Road in New Castle. As the trooper was about to make a traffic stop, the driver -- identified as Charles Phillips of New Castle -- lost control of the Jeep and drove through several yards, hitting two separate houses.
Police say people, including children, were inside the homes that were hit, but no injuries were reported.
During an investigation, police determined that Phillips was under the influence and took him into custody. He's now facing charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license, and reckless driving.
Phillips was being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.
