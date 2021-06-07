LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old woman who died after she was shot at an apartment building in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, she has been identified as LaDiamond Brackett, of Louisville.
Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Buechel Bank Road, near Misty Woods Lane, at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, after someone reported a shooting there. Ofc. Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers who arrived found Brackett in the breezeway of an apartment building. She had been shot.
Brackett was taken to University Hospital, where she died.
No suspects were in custody, as of Sunday, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
