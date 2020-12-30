LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old southern Indiana man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Interstate 265.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Daniel Kronk, of Sellersburg, died of blunt force injuries just after 6:30 p.m. when he was hit on I-265 South near Brownsboro Road. Louisville Metro Police said Kronk was on foot, trying to clear debris from the road.
LMPD spokesman Sgt. John Bradley said the driver continued south on I-265, and police are asking for the public's help to identify him or her. Bradley said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a "full sized red pickup" with Kentucky tags and may have front-end damage.
