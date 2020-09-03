LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot in Louisville's Southland Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 25-year-old Demontay Young, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers found Young at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Southside Drive, near Thalia Avenue, and about a mile west of the airport, according to a news release.
Young was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
