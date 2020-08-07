LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards featuring Breonna Taylor on the cover of O magazine are up all over Louisville.
On social media, the organization Until Freedom said that 26 billboards were erected to mark each year of Taylor's life. The post thanked Oprah and the magazine for using their platform to demand justice.
Until Freedom announced in early August that it would take up residency in Louisville. The organization was also behind the demonstration outside the east Louisville home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron where 87 people were arrested.
Cameron's office is handling the investigation into Taylor's death. The 26-year-old EMT was shot to death in March by Louisville Metro Police serving a no-knock warrant on her apartment off St. Anthony's Church Road in south Louisville. A spokesperson for Cameron said on Thursday that it is waiting for "additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab."
Taylor's death has prompted weeks of protests in Louisville and has garnered nationwide attention from media, civil rights activists and celebrities. In May, Cameron's office was tasked with determining if charges should be filed against the officers. But Cameron has not said when he expects the investigation will be complete.
Until Freedom plans a rally in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon with the families of Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown.
Related stories:
- Breonna Taylor investigation: Attorney general says he is waiting on ballistics report from FBI
- 'Until Freedom' demonstrators announce plan to move to Louisville to protest Breonna Taylor case
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.