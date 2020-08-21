LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old Bardstown, Kentucky, firefighter was killed Thursday when his pickup truck flipped in the median of Bluegrass Parkway.
Jason Robeck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Robeck was a firefighter with the New Hope Fire Department.
Kentucky State Police said Robeck was heading west when, “for unknown reasons,” he entered the median before his truck flipped “several times” at the 22 mile marker. His truck came to rest in the eastbound lanes, where it was hit by a passenger car driven by Amy Bunch, 34, of Bardstown, who was not injured.
Bluegrass Parkway was closed for about four hours, KSP said in a news release.
