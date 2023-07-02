LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was injured after being shot in Jeffersonville on Friday night died at the hospital on Saturday.
According to a news release, Jeffersonville police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. involving two people in the 200 block of National Avenue, near W. Eastern Blvd.
That's where officers found multiple shell casings outside, along with a 26-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim received medical treatment at the scene before he was rushed to UofL Hospital.
The man, who hasn't been identified, passed away on Saturday according to police.
Detectives investigating the shooting located "the other involved shooter." Police said the shooting was a "focused attack involving two adult males who were familiar with each other. These two individuals were the only persons who perpetrated acts of violence."
The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Clark County Jail "for offenses related to the shooting." Police said it was an isolated event, and that there is no danger to the public.
Jeffersonville police said, "It is our goal to uncover the absolute truth to provide for the community and for those who are impacted."
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633. Tips can also be made by calling 812-218-TIPS (8477).
