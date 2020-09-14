LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
Lamont Porter Jr. died of gunshot wounds at University Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
Porter was one of two men shot in on Grand Avenue near South 38th Street in west Louisville. The other victim remains in critical condition.
LMPD does not immediately have any suspects, as the major crimes division continues to investigate.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
