LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made a second arrest in connection with the road rage shooting of a 6-year-old girl.
Shelby Bisconer was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with wanton endangerment for the July 10 shooting.
The night of the shooting — just before 8:30 p.m. — LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance Vance said "people in a vehicle" got into an "altercation" with a group of three motorcyclists on Interstate 65 North near Outer Loop in which shots were fired. The vehicle and the motorcycles continued up the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times. A 6-year-old girl, later identified as Onyx Sands, was hit while inside the vehicle.
Police said at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons, all from people on the motorcycles.
"This incident was a senseless act of violence which has a devastating impact on a young child and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable," Vance said the night of the shooting.
According to court documents, Bisconer "unlawfully fired a handgun towards a vehicle multiple times" that was occupied by two adults and three children, including Onyx.
Police said a suspect on a motorcycle with a female passenger fired a gun at the vehicle, an SUV, hitting Onyx in the back while she was in the back seat.
While Onyx's father drove her to the hospital, he saw the motorcycles getting off the ramp at University Boulevard and followed them, court documents state. He hit the motorcycle driven by the suspect accused of firing the shot that hit Onyx, knocking him into the vehicle in front of him and pinning the motorcycle under the SUV. Both suspects began firing at the SUV, according to a police narrative of Bisconer's arrest, hitting it at least once.
Onyx's father was able to drive away and take her to Norton Children's Hospital.
Bisconer's arrest narrative said LMPD recovered a handgun from her at the scene, including some spent shell casings that matched the same handgun.
Onyx's life has been turned upside down since the shooting. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Earlier this month, she returned home after three weeks recovering at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute. She still can't walk and suffers from phantom pains from the shooting and ensuing surgeries.
Shortly after the shooting, a Louisville man was arrested near the scene of the shooting. A federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera on a federal charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. To date, he has not been charged in connection with the shooting of Onyx.
A GoFundMe has been created to support Onyx and her family. To donate, click here.
Bisconer was booked into Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville.
This story may be updated.
