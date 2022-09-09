LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a second person died after a crash that took place last month in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
That crash took place just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed" when the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis said as the vehicle entered the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road, it lost control and hit a utility pole. The impact of the crash forced the vehicle to spin out of control and end up a short distance away, Ellis said.
A passenger in the vehicle, 17-year-old Jazmyne Burden, died at the scene. The driver, a man who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.
According to LMPD, he died last Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is expected to release his identity after next-of-kin has been notified.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
