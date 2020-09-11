NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The second murder trial for a southern Indiana man accused of dismembering his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her organs in her Jeffersonville home in 2014 is underway.
Joseph Oberhansley was charged in September 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Jeffersonville home. His first trial in August 2019 ended in a mistrial during the first day of testimony, after a state's witness brought up information about Oberhansley's drug history and criminal past that attorneys had agreed would not be mentioned to the jury.
Oberhansley was found incompetent for a second trial in January, after evaluations by two psychologists, and was sent to Logansport State Hospital. It was later determined that his competency had been restored during a second stay there. Jury selection from a new pool of 60 people began Sept. 7 in Noblesville, and the jury was seated on Sept. 9.
On Friday prosecutors in opening arguments said Oberhansley raped and brutally murdered Blanton by stabbing her, but the defense said in its opening that the evidence needs to be looked at from all sides.
Oberhansley has maintained his innocence from the beginning, and repeated that claim on his way into court Friday morning. "I'm not guilty of these charges," he said.
Jurors must remain sequestered at a hotel in Clark County until the trial ends. Family members can visit on Sunday afternoons, but will be monitored by deputies. They will have no access to electronics, and can have visitors on Sundays only.
