LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three-thousand families will soon have the opportunity to explore science in a new way.
They will receive "Do Science at Home STEAM Kits" from the Kentucky Science Center.
Those free kits feature hands-on, "screen-free" activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
"After a year of disrupted learning due to the global pandemic, these fun activities offer a chance to step away from the computer and learn together in a very relaxed setting," said Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman, in a statement. "As the state science center of Kentucky, we believe in Science for All, that everyone should have the opportunity to Do Science in fun and engaging ways."
Each kit includes instructions and additional resources for families with students in grades 3-6. A $150,000 Institute of Museum and Library Services Program grant made the series possible.
The kits are available at local libraries in Hardin, Meade, Oldham and Trimble counties.
