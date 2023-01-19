LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon.
Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham tells WDRB it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's on Mulberry Street, which is just east of Interstate 65.
All three adults, a man and two women, were in the car. All three had to be extricated by the fire department, Denham says one of the women was transported by EMS to a hospital in Louisville with critical injuries.
Denham says he believes intense wind gusts contributed to knocking the sign from its base, sending it crashing down onto the vehicle below.
Images from WDRB viewers show the sign on top of the vehicle with first responders nearby.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.