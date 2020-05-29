LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to court documents, three people were arrested during downtown Louisville protests over the Breonna Taylor case Thursday night.
Police say 28-year-old Stephanie Garvin, of Lousiville, was seen busting out windows on a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections van and throwing an object at the jail. Her actions were also captured on surveillance video, according to an arrest report. She was arrested by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with rioting and first-degree criminal mischief.
Police say 27-year-old David Wheatley, of Louisville, was also spotted on camera breaking out a window of a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections van. Police say he also broke a window on the side of the jail. He also is charged with rioting and first-degree criminal mischief.
Louisville Metro Police also arrested 25-year-old Adair Henderson, of Owensboro, on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and failure to disperse. They are misdemeanor charges.
Seven people were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville during a protest to demand justice for the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor during a March police raid, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
One person who was shot is in "critical" condition, police said. According to a statement from Mayor Greg Fischer early Friday morning, two victims were sent to surgery.
All of the shooting victims are civilians, according to LMPD, which said none of the victims were shot by officers.
