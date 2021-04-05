LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested three people -- including two juveniles -- after several cars were hit by gunfire in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood over the weekend.
Police aren't releasing many details about the incident, but investigators will only say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hess Lane, off Preston Highway, Saturday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.
Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police say they've arrested three people for the crime. They include 24-year-old Taylor Cooper, as well as two juveniles.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the suspects were responsible for stolen vehicles and guns, which were recovered.
The sounds of gunfire frightened neighbors in the area, who took to social media to express their fears.
Amber Kelman posted a Ring video. She says seconds after she left her house on Hess Lane, off Preston Highway, "a bad shootout" involving multiple people happened down the street.
The video from Kelman's doorbell camera captured the sound of the gunshots. A neighbor's car was hit by the gunfire, and an image shows the shattered glass from a window.
Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
